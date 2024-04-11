The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $274.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.17. 125,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,048. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

