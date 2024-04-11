The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

