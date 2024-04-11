Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Tesla stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,096,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,781,250. The company has a market cap of $540.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

