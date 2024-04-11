Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 334,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Tenon Medical by 406.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,082,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 868,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenon Medical by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

TNON stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

