Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. 87,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 690,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Teekay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 223,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 417,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

