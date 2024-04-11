Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. 87,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 690,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Teekay Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
