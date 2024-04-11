Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$88.00. The stock traded as high as C$66.40 and last traded at C$65.83, with a volume of 497256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.77.
TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.60.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
