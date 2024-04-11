Teck Resources Limited to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

