TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

NYSE MA opened at $469.08 on Thursday. Mastercard has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

