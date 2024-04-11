TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 638,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

TCBP opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

