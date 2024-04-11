Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several research analysts have commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

