Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.