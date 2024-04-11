Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.15 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

