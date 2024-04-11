Susquehanna Boosts DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $16.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DNOW by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DNOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DNOW by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

