Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,768. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

