Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,768. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Surge Battery Metals
