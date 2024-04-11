Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 5,071,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,457,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

