Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in March

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 1.7 %

SUBCY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 21,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

