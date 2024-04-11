Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at TD Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $345.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,138. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

