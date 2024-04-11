Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 13.0 %

STRM stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

