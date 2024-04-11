Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

STOK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

