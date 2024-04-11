StockNews.com Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to “Buy”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $535.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
