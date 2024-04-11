StockNews.com Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to “Buy”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $535.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

About Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.