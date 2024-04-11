StockNews.com Upgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

