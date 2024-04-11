StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

