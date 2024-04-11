StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

