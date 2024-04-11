StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

