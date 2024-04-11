StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of LL stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.89. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
