StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.89. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

