StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

