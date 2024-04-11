StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.60 on Monday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

