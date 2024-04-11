StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

