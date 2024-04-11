STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.82.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$4.09 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville purchased 14,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

