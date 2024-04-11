Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Purchases £5,490 in Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRADGet Free Report) insider Annette Borén purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £5,490 ($6,948.49).

Stelrad Group Price Performance

LON SRAD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.56). 37,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The company has a market capitalization of £156.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77).

Stelrad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.72 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

