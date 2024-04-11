Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target Raised to $30.40 at Morgan Stanley

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

