Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given New $30.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

STLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Stellantis

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.