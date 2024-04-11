STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

