Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.76

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 18154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $77,028.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,636,303. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

