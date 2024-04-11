Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of SVIIR opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.