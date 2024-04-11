Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAVE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 123,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.