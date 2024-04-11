SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SPAR Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $275,466. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

