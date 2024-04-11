S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.79 and its 200-day moving average is $413.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

