SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.