Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 2.8%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.58. 22,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 208,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile



Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

