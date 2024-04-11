Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

