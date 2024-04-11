Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

