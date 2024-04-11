Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $487.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.