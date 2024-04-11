Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.