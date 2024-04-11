Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.