Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.