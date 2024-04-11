Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,631 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.