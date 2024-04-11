Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.84 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

