Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.8 %

SQM stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $83.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

