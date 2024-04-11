Silicon Motion Technology Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

